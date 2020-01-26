Falcons' Alex Mack: Durable once again during 2019
Mack suited up for all 16 of the Falcons' games during 2019, allowing two sacks and committing nine penalties while playing 1,156 offensive snaps.
The 34-year-old center saw his streak of four consecutive Pro Bowl nominations come to an end during 2019, but he nevertheless continues to be a durable and formidable presence along the interior of Atlanta's offensive line. Since becoming a Falcon in 2016, Mack has suited up for all 53 of the team's regular-season and postseason games, and this year he played at least 98 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps in 15 of 16 appearances. In 2020 Mack will play out the final frame of his five-year, $45 million contract at a cap hit of $10.5 million.
