Mack (back) was a full participant for Friday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

For a second straight week, Mack improved from a limited designation during Wednesday's session, to a full-go for Friday's practice. Mack appears to be in the clear for Atlanta's Week 10 matchup against Myles Garrett and a Browns defense that's racked up 22 sacks this season (tied for 14th). Now in his third year with the Falcons, Mack is taking on his former team for the first time since departing Cleveland in 2016 after seven years in the Browns organization.

More News
Our Latest Stories