Coach Dan Quinn said that Mack will have some limitations to his workload during training camp, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

There isn't a specific injury of concern to note, but Mack is instead being granted veteran rest in an effort to give him more longevity for the regular season. Mack dealt with an elbow injury around the quarter-turn of the regular season last year, but he ultimately did not miss any time and has now gone five consecutive years without a single start missed. As Mack works in and out of the rotation during the lead up to Week 1, rookie third-round draft choice Matt Hennessy will see more first-team reps before yielding the starting role to Mack in time for Atlanta's Sept. 13 matchup with Seattle.