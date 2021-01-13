Mack (concussion), who sat out Atlanta's final two games to close out the regular season, started 14 games in 2020.

A concussion held the six-time Pro Bowler out Week 16 at Kansas City, while a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into Week 17 precluded any opportunity of Mack returning for the season finale at Tampa Bay. The 35-year-old center has suited up for 78 of a possible 80 games since joining the Falcons in 2016, but his future in Atlanta remains tentative with his contract set to expire in March.