Mack suffered an elbow injury during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Titans, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Mack briefly exited Sunday's loss to have his elbow examined, but he retook the field without missing much time. Wednesday's first injury report of the week should shed some light on the veteran center's chances of suiting up Week 5 against the Texans.

