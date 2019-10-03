Mack (elbow) sat out the Falcons' practice session on Wednesday, per the team's official Twitter account.

The six-time Pro Bowl center sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to Tennessee, but was able to return to action and garner 92 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps. His presence in the lineup would be a huge benefit for a Week 5 matchup against the formidable Texans' front seven, with the Falcons looking to clean up pass protection after surrendering five sacks to the Titans on Sunday.