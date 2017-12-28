Falcons' Alex Mack: Nursing calf strain
Mack (calf) won't practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.
Head coach Dan Quinn said Mack strained his calf in practice Wednesday, per Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site. On the bright side, there doesn't seem to be any immediate concern over Mack's availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers, suggesting the strain could be minor in nature.
