Mack (calf) won't practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn said Mack strained his calf in practice Wednesday, per Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site. On the bright side, there doesn't seem to be any immediate concern over Mack's availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers, suggesting the strain could be minor in nature.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories