Mack (concussIon) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The six-time Pro Bowl center was already coping with a concussion, but now a shift to the reserve list places his Week 17 status in even greater question. Mack couldn't suit up last Sunday during a road loss to the Chiefs, handing the 35-year-old his first game absence since 2014. Third-round rookie Matt Hennessy is slated in as the Falcons' replacement at center if Mack is unavailable to face Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.