Mack (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Mack did not participate in practice in any capacity this week. Look for Matt Hennessy to slide into the starting lineup.
