Mack (concussion) was held to limited participation during Wednesday's practice, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The six-time Pro Bowl center was forced to miss his first game since 2014 last Sunday during a loss to Kansas City, opening the door for third-round rookie Matt Hennessy to collect the first start of his career. If Mack is unable to clear NFL concussion protocol in time for Sunday's road trip to Tampa Bay, Hennessy would be slated for another start against the Buccaneers' top-ranked rush defense. There's potential the matchup could be the last of Mack's Falcons career, as he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.