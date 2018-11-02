Falcons' Alex Mack: Upgraded to full practice participant
Mack (back) was a full participant for Thursday's practice after being limited for Wednesday's session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Atlanta is relieved to get the anchor of its offensive line back healthy, with starting guards Andy Levitre (triceps) and Brandon Fusco (ankle) both on injured reserve. Mack is the foundational piece to a Falcons line that's struggled in opening up holes in the ground game (3.7 yards per rush attempt, third-worst in the NFL), but has allowed just 20 sacks this season (16th-best in the league).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.