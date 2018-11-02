Mack (back) was a full participant for Thursday's practice after being limited for Wednesday's session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Atlanta is relieved to get the anchor of its offensive line back healthy, with starting guards Andy Levitre (triceps) and Brandon Fusco (ankle) both on injured reserve. Mack is the foundational piece to a Falcons line that's struggled in opening up holes in the ground game (3.7 yards per rush attempt, third-worst in the NFL), but has allowed just 20 sacks this season (16th-best in the league).