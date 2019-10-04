Falcons' Alex Mack: Upgraded to limited Thursday
Mack (elbow) was a limited practice participant Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The veteran center is trending in the right direction for Atlanta's upcoming Week 5 matchup against a Texans defense that wreaked havoc on the Panthers' offensive line Sunday, racking up three sacks on Kyle Allen and forcing three fumbles. Atlanta's offensive line has struggled in pass protection thus far in 2019, surrendering four-plus sacks in both Week 1 and Week 4. Having a team captain and six-time Pro Bowler in Mack active is crucial for the Falcons' chances of fending off the J.J. Watt-led Texans' front.
