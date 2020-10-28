Mack (knee) was limited in practice throughout the week, but he does not carry an injury designation into Thursday night's matchup against Carolina, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons have provided Mack with a number of rest days throughout the first half of 2020, so holding him back in practice may have been little more than a precautionary measure. The six-time Pro Bowler has missed just one of 512 offensive snaps this season for Atlanta, once again demonstrating incredible durability. He's missed only one regular-season contest since 2010, and he'll be ready to go Thursday night against a Carolina defense that is tied for last in the NFL with 0.9 sacks per game.