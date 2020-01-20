Falcons' Allen Bailey: Just one sack for Falcons in 2019
Bailey collected 26 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack across 15 appearances (including five starts) for the Falcons this season.
Watching his former team of eight years go to the Super Bowl without him is painful enough in its own right, but Allen also endured one of his least productive seasons from an individual perspective during 2019. The 30-year-old defensive end collected a career-high six sacks and 10 QB hits while starting 13 games for Kansas City last season, but this year he managed a measly two QB hits and collected his fewest numbers of tackles since 2012 (minimum six games played). He is under contract with Atlanta for one more season at a cap hit of $5.9 million, making him the 12th-highest compensated player on the Falcons and 28th currently among NFL defensive ends, per Spotrac.
