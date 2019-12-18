Bailey (personal) returned to practice Wednesday and will play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bailey missed Week 15's win over the 49ers, but he's all systems go moving forward. The veteran defensive end isn't a starter but still averages 37.5 defensive snaps per game, and he could be in line for additional work since Takkarist McKinley (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.