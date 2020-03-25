Bailey is signing a one-year, $4.5 million extension that keeps him under contract through 2021, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The new contract reduces Bailey's cap hit for 2020, converting some of his base salary into a signing bonus. The 31-year-old lineman was solid but unspectacular in 2019, his first season with the Falcons, tallying 26 tackles and one sacks while starting five of 15 games. Bailey had a career-high six sacks in 2018, the final season of his eight-year tenure in Kansas City.