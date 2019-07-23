Bailey is signing a two-year, $5.25 million contract with the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Atlanta lands one of the bigger names left on the free-agent market, with Bailey boasting 19.5 sacks and 61 starts in 102 games for Kansas City, including a career-high six sacks last season. He's spent most of his career playing defensive end in a 3-4 scheme, but he'll likely line up as a tackle in Atlanta's 4-3 base defense. With Grady Jarrett locked in for one starting job, Bailey figures to compete with Tyeler Davison and Jack Crawford for the other spot.

