Bailey will be in the starting lineup against the Bears now that Takkarist McKinley (groin) has been deemed inactive, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

McKinley had been a force in the early going with seven QB hits and a sack, meaning Bailey may have to rise to the occasion if Atlanta is to generate an equivalent pass rush. Bailey played on fewer than 40 percent of the defensive snaps Weeks 1 and 2, but Sunday he'll be called on for a more crucial role against a Chicago offensive line that has surrendered 2.5 sacks per game in 2020.