Bailey (personal) has been ruled out for Atlanta's Week 15 matchup against San Francisco, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The specifics behind Bailey's absence have not been revealed, but the 30-year-old defensive end is expected to sit out his first regular-season game since 2017 when the Falcons face the 49ers on Sunday. Thus far in his debut campaign for Atlanta, Bailey has logged 24 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack across 13 appearances (including five starts). He will be missed as the Falcons' defense takes on a 49ers front that has allowed the seventh-fewest QB hits in the NFL this season.