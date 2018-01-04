Roberts (knee/ankle) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card contest versus the Rams, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Although every injured Falcon has been cleared of injury for the postseason opener, head coach Dan Quinn was a bit cautious in comments about Roberts, who he said "looks [to be] back to himself," per McClure. Roberts followed up back-to-back absences to start the week with a limited showing Thursday, so his return prowess could be a bit compromised this weekend.