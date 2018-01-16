Roberts did not see a target in Saturday's divisional-round loss to the Eagles.

Roberts had the worst season of his career, as he finished this season with one more reception and 12 more yards than anyone in the viewing audience, assuming you're not a professional football player. The Falcons simply have too many offensive weapons for Roberts to see much action, as he only saw four targets this season. It seems likely that he'll try to find a new home this offseason, as he's an unrestricted free agent.