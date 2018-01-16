Falcons' Andre Roberts: Has worst season of his career
Roberts did not see a target in Saturday's divisional round loss to the Eagles.
Roberts had the worst season of his career, as he finished this season with one more reception and 12 more yards than you or I, assuming you're not a professional football player. The Falcons simply have too many offensive weapons for Roberts to see much action, as he only saw four targets this season. It seems likely that he'll try to find a new home this offseason, as he's an unrestricted free agent.
