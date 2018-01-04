Falcons' Andre Roberts: Held out of practice Wednesday
Roberts (knee/ankle) was unable to practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Atlanta return man also sat out Tuesday's practice and appears at more risk than any other player on the Falcons' injury report of missing Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Rams. If Roberts is unavailable for the postseason opener, Justin Hardy and Taylor Gabriel (hamstring) would likely be pressed into returner roles on special teams.
