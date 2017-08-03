Roberts (back) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Roberts has dealt with a couple minor injuries but hasn't been in danger of missing significant time. He'll continue to function as the primary returner on kicks and punts as well as a depth receiver.

