Falcons' Andre Roberts: Returns to practice
Roberts (back) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Roberts has dealt with a couple minor injuries but hasn't been in danger of missing significant time. He'll continue to function as the primary returner on kicks and punts as well as a depth receiver.
