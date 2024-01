Smith finished 2023 with 19 tackles (13 solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defense in 11 appearances.

Smith operated primarily on special teams for most of the season, but he saw extended defensive work in two games, totaling 16 tackles (eight solo) over 98 snaps during those contests. His 19 tackles and 110 defensive snaps were both career-high marks, and he'll look to parlay that into a new contract this offseason.