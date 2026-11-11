The Ravens traded Vorhees and a conditional 2028 sixth-round pick to the Falcons on Tuesday in exchange for Ryan Neuzil, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The move gives the Falcons additional depth at the guard position behind starters Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron. Vorhees -- a seventh-round selection of the Ravens in the 2023 NFL Draft -- started in all 17 regular-season games in 2025, but he's started in only two of five contests this year. He also missed two games in October while recovering from a foot injury.