Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Dalton is in a "ramp-up period" and will be inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dalton was cut by the Eagles on Oct. 9, but it didn't take long for the veteran quarterback to find work with another team, as he signed with the Falcons on Monday. He's tracking toward being available for Week 8 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 1, and Dalton could supplant Tua Tagovailoa for Atlanta's backup role behind Michael Penix.