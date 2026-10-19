Dalton agreed to a one-year contract with the Falcons on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Atlanta plans to release Cooper Rush to make room on the 53-man roster for Dalton, who will likely slot ahead of undrafted rookie Jack Strand but behind Michael Penix and Tua Tagovailoa on the depth chart at quarterback. While he was with the Eagles earlier this season, Dalton beat out Tanner McKee for the No. 2 job coming out of the preseason. However, he had dropped to third on the depth chart and was ultimately cut after throwing a red-zone interception in his lone pass attempt with the Eagles while briefly filing in for starter Jalen Hurts in a Week 3 loss to the Bears.