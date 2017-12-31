Levitre (triceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's regular season finale against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Levitre was listed as questionable with the injury after being limited in practice all week. The veteran guard made it mid-way through the first quarter before aggravating the triceps injury, and was replaced at left guard by Ben Garland.

