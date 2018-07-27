Levitre (triceps) will be limited in practice at the start of training camp as he continues to recover from a triceps tear suffered in Week 13 of last season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Andy "Ironman" Levitre did not miss a start through his first eight NFL seasons, that is, until he suffered a triceps injury in an early-December tilt with the Vikings. Levitre admirably tried to return four weeks later in Week 17, but re-aggravated the muscle and was subsequently placed on the injured reserve, leaving Ben Garland as his replacement at offensive guard for Atlanta's postseason run. Although not fully recuperated at this juncture of the offseason program, Levitre's avoidance of the physically unable to perform list bodes well for his availability by the end of the preseason.