Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that it hasn't been decided yet if Levitre will require surgery to repair a partially torn left triceps tendon, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The injury kept Levitre sidelined for the Week 14 win over the Saints and prevented him from practicing Thursday. At this point, it's looking likely that Levitre will miss Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, which would open up another start at left guard for Ben Garland.