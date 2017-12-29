Levitre (triceps) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Levitre practiced in a limited capacity all week after missing the past three games with a partially torn left triceps. However, it's fair to question whether his effectiveness will be compromised coming off the injury, as the Falcons' could be rushing him back for Sunday's crucial matchup, which has playoff implications.

