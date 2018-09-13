Levitre was a limited participant at Thursday's practice with an elbow injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Levitre missed time at the end of last season with a triceps injury but avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list and played all 70 offensive snaps in last Thursday's season opener. The 32-year-old was not listed on the injury report Wednesday, and his workload at Friday's practice should provide more clarity on his status for Week 2.