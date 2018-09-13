Falcons' Andy Levitre: Limited with elbow injury
Levitre was a limited participant at Thursday's practice with an elbow injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Levitre missed time at the end of last season with a triceps injury but avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list and played all 70 offensive snaps in last Thursday's season opener. The 32-year-old was not listed on the injury report Wednesday, and his workload at Friday's practice should provide more clarity on his status for Week 2.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...