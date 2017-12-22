Levitre (triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Levitre has missed back-to-back contests due to a partially torn left triceps, which he suffered during Week 13's loss to the Vikings. If he ultimately remains sidelined, Ben Garland would likely fill in at left guard.

