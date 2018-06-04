Falcons' Andy Levitre: Remains in recovery
Levitre (triceps) is still in recovery from triceps and knee injuries, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "He's making a push (to return)," head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday. "Our goal would be at the end of minicamp. I'm not saying he'll play at that spot, but he's making a push to be ready right around then. He was dealing with his knee and triceps. He's really put in good work. I'm excited about where he's been over the last six weeks. When you see those big jumps take place, that's certainly happened with him."
Levitre was already dealing with an undisclosed knee injury last November before suffering a partially torn left triceps in December. The nine-year vet was a modicum of durability before then, though, starting 140 consecutive games. By the sound of Quinn's words, it seems Levitre should be fully back in action by the time training camp starts up in late July.
