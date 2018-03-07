Levitre and the Falcons have agreed on revised contract terms which will keep the veteran offensive guard in Atlanta through next season, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

In an effort to improve financial flexibility with the free agency period fast approaching, Levitre and the Falcons have agreed to terms which will better allow the team to add difference makers to the roster in the coming months. The veteran offensive guard has displayed remarkable durability in his career, starting in 140 consecutive games before being sidelined late in the season with a triceps injury. Despite head coach Dan Quinn hinting at the probability of Atlanta infusing youth into their interior offensive line, the 31-year-old Levitre returns to a group that tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed in 2017.