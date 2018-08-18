Levitre (triceps) played 14 offensive snaps during the Falcons' preseason loss to the Chiefs on Friday.

Levitre was on the field for 25 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps Friday, as the triceps injury that forced his 2017 campaign to end prematurely appears to fully healed at this point. The 32-year-old is slated to once again start at left guard in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories