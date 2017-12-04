Falcons' Andy Levitre: Ruled out for Week 14
Levitre is dealing with a partially torn triceps that will keep him sidelined for Thursday's game against the Saints, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
While the Falcons have yet to confirm that Levitre will sit out, that seems highly likely given the nature of the injury and the quick turnaround following Sunday's loss to the Vikings. Rapoport relays that Levitre's injury is not of the season-ending variety, and the Falcons are optimistic that the veteran guard will be ready to play in 2-to-3 weeks.
