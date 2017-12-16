Falcons' Andy Levitre: Will not play Monday
Levitre (triceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Buccaneers, Falcons Radio Network producer Wendy Adam reports.
The absence will mark Levitre's second consecutive while he continues to recover from a triceps injury. Sean Harlow remains the likely candidate to replace him at left guard.
