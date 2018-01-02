Falcons' Andy Levitre: Won't practice Tuesday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Levitre (triceps) will be held out of Tuesday's practice, Wendy Adams of 92.9 The Game Atlanta reports.
Levitre aggravated a partially torn triceps in the Week 17 win over the Panthers, an injury that had previously sidelined him for three games. The severity of Levitre's setback isn't known, but it's looking dicey that he'll be available for the Falcons' wild-card game Saturday against the Rams.
More News
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...