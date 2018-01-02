Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Levitre (triceps) will be held out of Tuesday's practice, Wendy Adams of 92.9 The Game Atlanta reports.

Levitre aggravated a partially torn triceps in the Week 17 win over the Panthers, an injury that had previously sidelined him for three games. The severity of Levitre's setback isn't known, but it's looking dicey that he'll be available for the Falcons' wild-card game Saturday against the Rams.