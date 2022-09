Firkser reeled in his only target for 22 yards during Sunday's 27-23 victory over the Seahawks.

Firkser played eight offensive snaps and caught just one pass but finished fourth on the team in receiving yards. His lone reception came on the team's opening offensive drive and set up an eventual 1-yard touchdown run from Marcus Mariota. Through three games, the tight end has garnered 23 offensive snaps and caught two of three targets for 28 yards.