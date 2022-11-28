Firkser secured his only target for 16 yards during Sunday's 19-13 loss against Washington.
With Kyle Pitts (knee) sidelined, Firkser saw 22 offensive snaps, which put him as the No. 3 tight end behind Parker Hesse (35) and MyCole Pruitt (32). All three tight ends caught at least one pass, but Pruitt secured Marcus Mariota's lone touchdown. As long as Pitts remains out, all three tight ends figure to garner increased roles, but Pruitt will likely remain the top pass catcher among the trio.
