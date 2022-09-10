site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Anthony Firkser: Elevated to active roster
Atlanta has elevated Firkster to its active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 1 game versus the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the team's official website reports.
Firkster was cut by the Falcons during final roster cuts before returning via the practice squad. He will now be available to provide depth at tight end behind second-year sensation Kyle Pitts.
