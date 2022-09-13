Atlanta signed Firkser off its practice squad Tuesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
The Falcons elevated Firkser from the practice squad in advance of Sunday's loss to the Saints, with the tight end playing three snaps on offense in the contest. He'll now get a permanent spot on the 53-man roster, joining a tight-end room that includes Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse and Feleipe Franks. Franks didn't see the field in the Week 1 contest, so Firkser could slot third on the depth chart behind Pitts and Hesse heading into Sunday's game against the Rams.