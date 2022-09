Firkser caught one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 27-26 loss to New Orleans.

Firkser failed to make Atlanta's initial 53-man roster but re-signed with the Falcons via a practice-squad deal, and he was elevated ahead of Week 1. The 27-year-old tight end played only three offensive snaps, but he was targeted on two of those, ultimately catching just one. His lone catch came on third-and-nine in the second quarter and resulted in a punt.