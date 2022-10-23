Firkser (coach's decision) won't be active for Sunday's clash in Cincinnati, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports..
Firkser will stay on the sidelines for the second straight week after playing in each of Atlanta's first five games. With four healthy tight ends currently ahead of him, it's uncertain when the veteran will next take the field.
More News
-
Falcons' Anthony Firkser: Inactive Sunday•
-
Falcons' Anthony Firkser: One catch in Week 5•
-
Falcons' Anthony Firkser: Catches 22-yard pass in win•
-
Falcons' Anthony Firkser: Gets spot on Atlanta's roster•
-
Anthony Firkser: Returns to practice squad•
-
Falcons' Anthony Firkser: Hauls in one of two targets Sunday•