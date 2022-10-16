Firkser (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against San Francisco.
After the Falcons elevated MyCole Pruitt from the practice squad Saturday, Firkser will not play. Pruitt played 11 of the team's offensive snaps in last week's matchup against Tampa Bay.
