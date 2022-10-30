Firkser (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Firkser will now miss a third consecutive contest due to a coach's decision after playing in each of the team's first five games. While the Falcons currently have four healthy tight ends in front of the 27-year-old on the team's depth chart, it's uncertain when Firkser will return to game action.

