Firkser may be among the players asked to have a larger role in the absence of Kyle Pitts (knee), Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Firkser appeared in the team's first five games, totaling three receptions on four targets for 39 yards. However, he hasn't seen the field since, logging healthy scratches each week. With Pitts on IR, Atlanta will likely take a committee approach to replacing the talented pass catcher, which may include Firkser getting back in the mix. The fifth-year tight end recorded over 200 receiving yards in each of his first four NFL campaigns with Tennessee and finished with 73 receptions on 96 targets for 678 yards and three scores across the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. If he's able to garner a similar role with Pitts sidelined, he could emerge as a viable streaming option in deeper leagues. However, he's still currently behind Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt on the depth chart.