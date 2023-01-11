Firkser caught nine of 13 targets for 100 yards across 11 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

Firkser caught just three of four targets for 39 yards over the first five games of the season before being a healthy inactive from Weeks 6 through 11. After Kyle Pitts (knee) was placed on injured reserve, Firkser's role began to grow, but he still mustered just six receptions on nine targets for 61 yards over Atlanta's final six contests. It was the fifth-year tight end's worst statistical season of his career, and he'll presumably look to move on during free agency this offseason.